CQS star Hintze wary on China, buys Australian corporate CDS
December 19, 2012 / 10:49 AM / in 5 years

CQS star Hintze wary on China, buys Australian corporate CDS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - CQS founder Michael Hintze, one of Europe’s most influential hedge fund managers, says he is cautious on the outlook for Chinese growth and has bought credit default swaps on some Australian companies as protection.

Hintze said in a letter to investors detailing his outlook for 2013 that Chinese GDP growth could fall below 7 percent while the People’s Bank of China’s ability to boost the economy during a slowdown may be limited.

Hintze added that investing in gold was “not a ‘no-brainer’” after gains of recent years. But he said owning agricultural land and some listed agricultural shares were attractive over the medium term.

