Aug 25 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG : * Says strong increase in H1 total revenue: EUR 40.9 million (+40%) * Says H1 net profit of EUR 7.4 million (first six months of 2013: EUR 2.5

million, +201%) * H1 management fees, as a component of total revenues, rose by 8% to EUR 25.7

million (H1 2013: EUR 23.8 million)