Cracker Barrel admits to gaffe on new chairman's experience

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc agreed that it misrepresented incoming chairman James Bradford’s experience, a day after its largest shareholder raised doubts over his background as a chief executive.

Cracker Barrel on Tuesday clarified that Bradford was the general counsel of AFG Industries when it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He became the CEO only after the company was taken private.

Cracker Barrel had previously stated Bradford had been the CEO of AFG Industries when it was publicly traded.

Bradford was not responsible for the claim, Cracker Barrel said on Tuesday.

He was appointed to the Cracker Barrel board in July 2011 and will become chairman next month.

The credentials of top executives are coming under scrutiny after former Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson was forced to step down following a controversy over a fake computer science college degree on his biography.

Biglari Holdings Inc, which owns 17.3 percent of Cracker Barrel, on Monday wrote to the company questioning Bradford’s professional experience.

Sardar Biglari, who controls Biglari Holdings, has been engaged in a proxy battle with Cracker Barrel since last September and is trying to install himself and an associate on its board.