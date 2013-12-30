FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cracker Barrel rejects top shareholder Biglari's call for sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Cracker Barrel rejects top shareholder Biglari's call for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has rejected activist investor and top shareholder Sardar Biglari’s demand to sell itself.

Cracker Barrel said its board considered Biglari’s demand to start a sale process, but decided to continue with existing strategy for the “long-term best interests” of the company and its shareholders.

“We are disappointed that (Biglari) is seeking to call a special meeting to vote on a proposal requesting that the company commence a sale process, particularly in light of his defeat by substantial margins in three consecutive proxy contests,” Cracker Barrel Chairman James Bradford said in a statement.

Biglari’s investment firm Biglari Holdings, which owns a 19.9 percent stake in Cracker Barrel, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Biglari Holdings has been pushing for change at Cracker Barrel for over two years, saying the restaurant chain’s “earning power” was far too low under the current management.

Cracker Barrel shares fell 1 percent to $110.17 on Monday on the Nasdaq. Biglari Holding shares were down 0.7 percent at $514.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.