UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel raises quarterly dividend by 60 pct

* Raises dividend to $0.40 per share

* Q3 comparable restaurant sales up 3.1 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc raised its quarterly dividend by 60 percent and said it saw positive trends in sales and traffic at its restaurants.

Cracker Barrel, which is in the midst of a takeover struggle with activist investor Sardar Biglari, raised its dividend to 40 cents per share from 25 cents.

The company said comparable restaurant sales were up 3.1 percent for the quarter ending April 27.