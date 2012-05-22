UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel 3rd-qtr beats Street on higher traffic

* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.75

* Revenue $608.5 mln vs est $609.4 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS $4.35-$4.45 vs est $4.31

May 22 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc reported third-quarter adjusted earnings above analyst estimates as more customers frequented the casual dining chain despite higher prices.

The company also raised its full-year outlook to between $4.35 and $4.45 from $4.20 to $4.35, well ahead of Wall Street estimates of $4.31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company’s earnings rose to $19.0 million, or 81 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding severance and other charges related to restructuring, the company posted earnings of 86 cents, beating analyst estimates of 75 cents per share.

Sales rose 4.5 percent to $608.5 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain, which is fighting off a takeover attempt by one of its shareholders, said comparable store restaurant sales increased 3.1 percent in the quarter. Average menu prices rose 2.4 percent.

Cracker Barrel shares closed at $58.13 on Monday on the Nasdaq.