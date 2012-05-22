FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel 3rd-qtr beats Street on higher traffic
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel 3rd-qtr beats Street on higher traffic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.75

* Revenue $608.5 mln vs est $609.4 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS $4.35-$4.45 vs est $4.31

May 22 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc reported third-quarter adjusted earnings above analyst estimates as more customers frequented the casual dining chain despite higher prices.

The company also raised its full-year outlook to between $4.35 and $4.45 from $4.20 to $4.35, well ahead of Wall Street estimates of $4.31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company’s earnings rose to $19.0 million, or 81 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding severance and other charges related to restructuring, the company posted earnings of 86 cents, beating analyst estimates of 75 cents per share.

Sales rose 4.5 percent to $608.5 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain, which is fighting off a takeover attempt by one of its shareholders, said comparable store restaurant sales increased 3.1 percent in the quarter. Average menu prices rose 2.4 percent.

Cracker Barrel shares closed at $58.13 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.