Nov 21 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc : * Announces CEO succession * Says selected Andrew Thomas to serve as cb(a)’s CEO effective January 1, 2014 * Says terry michaelson, co’s current CEO, has

decided to transition out of his role as CEO effective january 1, 2014 * Michaelson will continue to support co as a senior advisor