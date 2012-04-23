FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Crane posts higher 1st-qtr profit
April 23, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Crane posts higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by growth at its aerospace and electronics, and fluid handling segments.

The 157-year-old company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, said operating margins rose to 12.1 percent from 11.9 percent last year.

Crane’s net income rose to $51.7 million, or 88 cents a share, from $48.5 million, or 81 cents a share, a year ago. Net sales jumped 8 percent to $657.9 million.

Sales at its fluid handling and aerospace & electronics segments -- that together account for more than 70 percent of total sales -- rose 14 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $46.99 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

