July 23, 2012 / 11:09 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Crane to cut 200 jobs at fluid-handling segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94

* Raises quarterly dividend 8 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and said it will cut 200 jobs to reduce costs at its fluid-handling segment.

Net income for the company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, rose to $62.6 million, or $1.07 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.

Sales rose 4 percent to $657.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $677.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.

About three-fourths of the job cuts will be at the European arm of its fluid-handling segment, Crane said.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $37.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

