FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's food producer Cranswick Q1 revenue rises 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's food producer Cranswick Q1 revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc :

* Trading so far in current financial year has been in line with board’s expectations

* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2014 was 5 per cent ahead of same period last year reflecting continued growth across most product categories

* Operating margin in Q1 was similar to that achieved in previous financial year as a whole

* During period, group has invested further in its asset base to increase capacity and improve efficiency

* Project will provide more capacity to meet anticipated sales growth and investment in advanced cooking and slicing technology will deliver increased throughput and enhanced yields

* Board remains confident in continued long term success and development of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.