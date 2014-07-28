BRIEF-UK's food producer Cranswick Q1 revenue rises 5 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc :

* Trading so far in current financial year has been in line with board’s expectations

* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2014 was 5 per cent ahead of same period last year reflecting continued growth across most product categories

* Operating margin in Q1 was similar to that achieved in previous financial year as a whole

* During period, group has invested further in its asset base to increase capacity and improve efficiency

* Project will provide more capacity to meet anticipated sales growth and investment in advanced cooking and slicing technology will deliver increased throughput and enhanced yields

* Board remains confident in continued long term success and development of business