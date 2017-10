LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Cranswick PLC : * FY reported revenues up 7 per cent to £875M (2012: £821M) * Adjusted pre-tax profit up 8 per cent to £49.3M (2012: £45.6M) * Reported pre-tax profit down 2 per cent to £47.4M (2012: £48.4M) * Recommended final dividend up 6 per cent to 20.6P (2012: 19.5P)