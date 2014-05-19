FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pork supplier Cranswick's full-year profit rises 6 pct
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Pork supplier Cranswick's full-year profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit helped by increased consumer appetite for locally produced pork and products such as sausage, bacon and sandwiches.

Adjusted pretax profit jumped to 52.2 million pounds ($87.9 million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to 994.9 million pounds.

$1 = 0.5942 British Pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

