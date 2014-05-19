Pork supplier Cranswick's full-year profit rises 6 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit helped by increased consumer appetite for locally produced pork and products such as sausage, bacon and sandwiches.

Adjusted pretax profit jumped to 52.2 million pounds ($87.9 million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to 994.9 million pounds.