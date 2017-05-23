FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand
May 23, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 3 months ago

Cranswick full-year profit grows on strong overseas demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.

Cranswick, founded by Yorkshire pig farmers in the 1970s to make pig feed, said revenue from continuing operations for the year ended March 31 rose 22.5 percent, its most in at least a decade, to 1.25 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).

Full-year adjusted pretax profit rose to 75.5 million pounds from 64.4 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Export volumes in its Far Eastern markets were up 49 percent. ($1 = 0.7706 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

