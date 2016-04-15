Cravath employee can't sue over supervisor's comments - judge

A New York state judge has thrown out an age and gender discrimination lawsuit against Cravath Swaine and Moore by an employee who claimed her supervisor made offensive remarks about menopausal women.

In 2013, Mireille Mesias, now 61, lost her job at the white-shoe law firm, where she had worked for 16 years as a word processing specialist. She sued the firm in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2015, alleging a pattern of mistreatment, including false accusations about her work, a hostile work environment and discrimination based on her age, gender and Haitian national origins.

