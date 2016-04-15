FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cravath employee can't sue over supervisor's comments - judge
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 15, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Cravath employee can't sue over supervisor's comments - judge

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York state judge has thrown out an age and gender discrimination lawsuit against Cravath Swaine and Moore by an employee who claimed her supervisor made offensive remarks about menopausal women.

In 2013, Mireille Mesias, now 61, lost her job at the white-shoe law firm, where she had worked for 16 years as a word processing specialist. She sued the firm in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2015, alleging a pattern of mistreatment, including false accusations about her work, a hostile work environment and discrimination based on her age, gender and Haitian national origins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MyrHM6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.