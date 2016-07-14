FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 7:11 PM / a year ago

Cravath names first female firm leader

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

New York law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore on Thursday announced that its next presiding partner will be Faiza Saaed, marking the first time a woman has been elected to the top leadership position in the firm’s nearly 200-year history.

Saaed, 50, who joined Cravath in 1991 and co-leads the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice, will officially become the firm’s leader in January, taking over for C. Allen Parker.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a1vDHT

