Cravath names first female firm leader

New York law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore on Thursday announced that its next presiding partner will be Faiza Saaed, marking the first time a woman has been elected to the top leadership position in the firm’s nearly 200-year history.

Saaed, 50, who joined Cravath in 1991 and co-leads the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice, will officially become the firm’s leader in January, taking over for C. Allen Parker.

