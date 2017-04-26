FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bar, business groups back Cravath on fighting disclosure of Shell documents
#Westlaw News
April 26, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 4 months ago

Bar, business groups back Cravath on fighting disclosure of Shell documents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The New York City Bar Association has joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in backing law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore in its appeal of an order to turn over documents belonging to client Royal Dutch Shell plc in a possible overseas lawsuit accusing the oil giant of facilitating human rights violations.

The New York City Bar Association filed an amicus brief in support of Cravath on Tuesday in the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, urging the court to reverse a ruling that the law firm produce Shell documents to Esther Kiobel, a Nigerian woman seeking to sue Shell in the Netherlands after she was previously blocked from doing so in the U.S.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oxK0u7

