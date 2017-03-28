5th Circuit revives crawfish producers’ suit against Southern Natural Gas

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a long-running lawsuit against Kinder Morgan’s Southern Natural Gas subsidiary by more than 80 crawfish producers who say commercial dredging in Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin has damaged the crustaceans’ habitat and the fisheries’ ability to navigate it.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated part of a ruling by the U.S. District Court in Lafayette, Louisiana, which last year dismissed the action against Southern Natural Gas (SNG) and Florida Gas Transmission Co after finding no evidence that either company had dredged in the Atchafalaya Basin.

