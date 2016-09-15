Meat retailer Crawshaw says adverse weather, Brexit hit H1 trading

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Meat retailer Crawshaw Group Plc said on Thursday that it expects a further reduction in like-for-like sales for the half year ended July 31, hurt by adverse weather and nervousness over Brexit.

The meat and food-to-go retailer had said in June that like-for-like sales for the 20 weeks trading to June 19 were down 1.9 percent.

Crawshaw said customers are now more price-focussed post Brexit, adding it would introduce more local choice and lower price point packs.

The company is currently reviewing its store rollout strategy to add more factory outlet stores as it significantly outperforms the high street format on every measure, it said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)