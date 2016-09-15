FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Meat retailer Crawshaw says adverse weather, Brexit hit H1 trading
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 15, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Meat retailer Crawshaw says adverse weather, Brexit hit H1 trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Meat retailer Crawshaw Group Plc said on Thursday that it expects a further reduction in like-for-like sales for the half year ended July 31, hurt by adverse weather and nervousness over Brexit.

The meat and food-to-go retailer had said in June that like-for-like sales for the 20 weeks trading to June 19 were down 1.9 percent.

Crawshaw said customers are now more price-focussed post Brexit, adding it would introduce more local choice and lower price point packs.

The company is currently reviewing its store rollout strategy to add more factory outlet stores as it significantly outperforms the high street format on every measure, it said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.