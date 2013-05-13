FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C R Bard to pay $48 mln to settle kickback allegations, DOJ says
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

C R Bard to pay $48 mln to settle kickback allegations, DOJ says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc will pay about $48.3 million to resolve allegations it made illegal payments to hospitals and physicians to entice them to buy its radiation treatment for prostate cancer, the Justice Department said.

The illegal payments allegedly took the form of grants, rebates, conference fees, marketing assistance and free medical equipment that Bard provided between 1998 and 2006 to customers who used its brachytherapy seeds to treat prostate cancer, DOJ said Monday.

Hospitals submitted bills for the seeds to the Medicare program for the elderly, in violation of the False Claims Act, DOJ said.

A Bard spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The civil settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by whistleblower Julie Darity, a former Bard manager.

Darity will receive about $10.1 million as her share of the civil settlement, DOJ said.

Bard has agreed to pay an additional $2.2 million to the government and to take remedial steps to improve its compliance program as part of a non-prosecution agreement, DOJ said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.