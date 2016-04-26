FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit challenges Calif Resources Corp's $2.8 bln bond exchange
April 26, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit challenges Calif Resources Corp's $2.8 bln bond exchange

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A group of individual investors has sued struggling oil and natural gas producer California Resources Corp over a $2.8 billion bond deal plaintiffs claim discriminated against them in favor of institutional investors.

Filed last week in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said California Resources shut hundreds of small investors out of a so-called bond exchange, while giving a “sweet deal” to institutional investors, who were allowed to exchange their unsecured bonds for new ones secured by the company’s assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qQWk5g

