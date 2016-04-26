Lawsuit challenges Calif Resources Corp's $2.8 bln bond exchange

A group of individual investors has sued struggling oil and natural gas producer California Resources Corp over a $2.8 billion bond deal plaintiffs claim discriminated against them in favor of institutional investors.

Filed last week in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said California Resources shut hundreds of small investors out of a so-called bond exchange, while giving a “sweet deal” to institutional investors, who were allowed to exchange their unsecured bonds for new ones secured by the company’s assets.

