Sept 1 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Atlantique Vendee :

* On Friday CRCAM Atlantique Vendee reported H1 net banking income of 232.8 million euros vs. 226.8 million euros in H1 2013

* Reported H1 operating income of 117.6 million euros vs. 107.8 million euros in H1 2013

* Cost of risk on June 30 was 13 million euros vs. 35.2 million euros in on June 30, 2013

