Oct 27 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Atlantique Vendee SC :

* Reports 9-month net income group share of 103.8 million euros, up 33 pct

* Reports 9-month net banking income of 339 million euros, down 0.3 pct

* Says CRD4 Basel 3 ratio was 17.02 pct at June 30 Source text: bit.ly/1st3pC1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)