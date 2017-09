Oct 27 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute Loire :

* Reports 9-month net income group share of 82.9 million euros, up 17.8 pct

* Reports 9-month net banking income of 229.6 million euros, up 9.5 pct compared to last year

* Reports 9-month net social income of 69.5 million euros, up 14.7 pct