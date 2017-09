June 24 (Reuters) - CR Capital Real Estate AG : * Announces FY 2013 results * Says FY 2013 net income of about 50 thousand euros * Says preliminary FY 2013 IFRS revenue of around 13.5 million euros (year ago:

8.6 million euro) * Says preliminary FY equity ratio of 35.4% (last year: 31.7%)