10 months ago
MOVES-Crédit Agricole names new head of investment banking Germany, Austria
November 8, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Crédit Agricole names new head of investment banking Germany, Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank promoted Simon Wilske to head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Nov. 4.

Wilske has served as head of M&A Germany and Austria since September 2014, Crédit Agricole said on Tuesday.

He will report globally to Hélène Combe-Guillemet and locally to Frank Schoenherr, senior country officer for Germany and Austria.

Wilske, who joined Crédit Agricole from goetzpartners in 2014, started his career with Citigroup, where he worked for almost 15 years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
