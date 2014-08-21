China Resources Enterprise says Tesco JV to break even in 3-5 years

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) Chief Financial Officer Frank Lai said on Thursday he expects the retail conglomerate’s joint venture with British supermarket firm Tesco Plc to break even in the next three to five years.

Lai, who was speaking at a news conference following CRE’s interim results, said the three- to five-year turnaround time was longer than previously anticipated due to China’s slowing economy.

CRE is backed by the Chinese government. It posted an 8.7 percent drop in first-half net profit due to a weak retail market in Mainland China and costs associated with its Tesco JV. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)