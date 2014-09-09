BRIEF-Crealogix Holding reports FY 2013/2014 sales of 1.6 pct more than year ago

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG :

* Said on Monday it generated sales of 50.1 million Swiss francs in FY 2013/2014, up 1.6 per cent compared to previous year

* Said FY 2013/2014 EBIT stood at 0.5 million francs (previous year: EBIT 3.1 million francs)

* Said FY 2013/2014 net loss of 0.2 million francs compared to profit of 2.6 million francs in the previous year

* Said for FY 2014/2015 sales will not to rise and expects it will grow at double digit percentage rate in subsequent years

