September 30, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding says FY 2013/2014 sales rose by 1.6 per cent to CHF 50.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 sales rose by 1.6 per cent to 50.1 million Swiss francs * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT stood at 0.5 million Swiss francs, which translates into an EBIT margin of 1.0 per cent * Says FY 2013/2014 loss of 0.2 million Swiss francs due to increased investments * Says in FY 2013/2014 propose dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share from the reserves set aside from capital contributions * Says in FY 2014/2015 assume that sales will not rise, but will grow at double

digit per centage rate in subsequent years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

