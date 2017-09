LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , said on Thursday that its net income rose to 645.4 million soles ($220 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with market expectations, up 28.8 percent from the same quarter last year.

The average estimate of three analysts was $216 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)