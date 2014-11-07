FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Credicorp 3rd-quarter net profit up 28.8 pct vs year ago
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Credicorp 3rd-quarter net profit up 28.8 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from the results, context)

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s biggest financial holding company, Credicorp Ltd , said on Thursday its net income rose to 645.4 million soles ($220 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with market expectations.

The average estimate of three analysts was $216 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s result represented a 28.8 percent rise over the same quarter in 2013, and a 10.4 percent increase from the second quarter of this year.

The company said its total loans rose 21.4 percent in the third quarter year-on-year.

Credicorp controls Peru’s biggest bank, Banco de Credito CRE.LM, and also owns a pension fund.

The company previously reported its earnings in dollars and adopted the local sol as its operational currency earlier this year. ($1 = 2.93 soles) (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.