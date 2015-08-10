FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credicorp says second-quarter net profit rose 28 pct
August 10, 2015

UPDATE 1-Credicorp says second-quarter net profit rose 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds market forecast, context)

LIMA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Credicorp, Peru’s biggest financial holding company, said Monday that its net profit rose 28 percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2014, helped by an expansion of bank loans and higher interest income.

The company reported second-quarter net profit of 749.3 million soles ($234 million) - slightly higher than the forecast of $225.4 million of one analyst in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credicorp controls Peru’s biggest bank, Banco de Credito CRE.LM, a pension fund and a bank that lends to small businesses. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
