a year ago
Credicorp reports 16.7 pct rise in net profit in Q2 yr/yr
August 9, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Credicorp reports 16.7 pct rise in net profit in Q2 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp said on Monday that its net profit jumped 16.7 percent in the second quarter from the same period in 2015, helped by an increase in net interest income despite negligible loan growth.

The company reported second-quarter net profit of 897.4 million soles ($270 million), beating the $254 million forecast by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , a pension fund and a bank that lends to small businesses.

The company said that investment and internal consumption levels in Peru have not yet recovered from the economy's sharp slowdown in 2014, and that demand for credit was further dampened in the second quarter by uncertainty ahead of the presidential election.

$1=3.32 soles Reporting By Mitra Taj

