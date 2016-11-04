FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Credicorp reports 11 pct rise in net profit in Q3 yr/yr
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 10 months ago

Credicorp reports 11 pct rise in net profit in Q3 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported third-quarter profits up by 10.8 percent from a year earlier, helped by an increase in net interest income despite negligible loan growth.

The company reported third-quarter net profit late on Thursday of 975.245 million soles ($288.53 million), beating the $245.67 million forecast by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , a pension fund and a bank that lends to small businesses

$1=3.38 soles Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
