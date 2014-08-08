FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Credicorp reports second-quarter net profit of $208 mln
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Peru's Credicorp reports second-quarter net profit of $208 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , reported 584.7 million soles ($207.86 million) in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

The average estimate of seven analysts was $210.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The second-quarter result represented a 300 percent increase from net profit in the same period in 2013, but a 12 percent decline from the first quarter.

The company said the quarter-on-quarter decline was driven in part by Peru’s economic slowdown.

Credicorp controls Peru’s biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund.

1 US dollar = 2.8130 Peruvian soles Reporting By Mitra Taj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.