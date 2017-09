TEL AVIV, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli CrediFi, which provides data and analytics for the commercial real estate finance sector, has raised $8 million in a funding round led by Battery Ventures.

Israeli venture capital fund Carmel Ventures and OurCrowd also provided funding, the company said on Monday.

CrediFi said it provides key loan, financial, property, and market information and asset analytics on desktop and mobile platforms. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)