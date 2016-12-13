Credit Agricole sets guidance on euro senior non-preferred bond

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has set guidance on its 10-year euro senior non-preferred bond at mid-swaps plus 120bp area, according to a lead manager.

The new issue will price within a 5bp range of this level.

Orders for the first issuance of this new type of senior bond have topped 3.75bn, with books set to close at short notice. The deal, which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A, will price later on Tuesday.

Credit Agricole is sole bookrunner. Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Natixis are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)