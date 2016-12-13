FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Credit Agricole to print inaugural senior non-preferred at 115bp
December 13, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 8 months ago

Credit Agricole to print inaugural senior non-preferred at 115bp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has set the final spread on its 10-year euro senior non-preferred bond at mid-swaps plus 115bp, the tight end of revised guidance, according to a lead manager.

Orders for the first issuance of this new type of senior bond have topped 5bn. The deal, which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A, will price later on Tuesday.

The French lender started marketing the 10-year euro benchmark at mid-swaps plus 125-130bp. It was revised to mid-swaps plus 120bp area, to be priced within a 5bp range of this level when orders reached over 3.75bn.

Credit Agricole is sole bookrunner. Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and Natixis are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

