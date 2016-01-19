FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.Agricole confirms regional bank plan to boost capital
January 19, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

C.Agricole confirms regional bank plan to boost capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA on Tuesday confirmed a report that it was looking at the possibility of selling stakes in over three dozen regional banks, saying it would bolster its capital and help finance dividends.

Bloomberg News reported late on Monday that the deal could be worth about 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion).

The company’s stock climbed up 6 percent in early trade.

“This project, which would bear no impact on the group’s solvency and (have) no significant tax impact, would reinforce the financial flexibility of Credit Agricole SA, allowing the acceleration of the prudential objectives as announced on Dec. 22, and the improvement of the quality of its capital,” the bank said in a statement.

”The transaction is part of a medium term plan aiming at improving the operational performances of Credit Agricole SA and would favour its deleveraging.

Credit Agricole added that the move would “strengthen its dividend policy (50 percent payout)” and would enable a return to payment of an exclusively cash dividend for 2016. ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
