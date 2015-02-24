FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole taps regional exec Brassac as new CEO
February 24, 2015

Credit Agricole taps regional exec Brassac as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said Philippe Brassac, a senior executive at its network of regional mutuals, would become chief executive after Jean-Paul Chifflet’s steps down in May.

France’s third-largest listed bank said that it would also propose that Xavier Musca, currently one of several deputy CEOs, be appointed second executive director.

Brassac, 55, comes to Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank’s listed arm, from the federation of regional banks that own 56 percent of CASA.

Brassac, a banker from a mutual in the Cote d‘Azur region who has been with the group since 1982, already sits on CASA’s board as a vice chairman. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)

