C.Agricole chairman to stand down from board by year-end
May 20, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

C.Agricole chairman to stand down from board by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said on Wednesday that he would step down before the end of the year as a new management team is put in place.

Sander, whose mandate expires next year, announced his departure at a shareholders meeting in Lille, in northern France, as Philippe Brassac becomes the new chief executive of the French bank.

“I will accompany the implementation of the new team and will end my functions as chairman of the board before the end of the year,” Sander told shareholders. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

