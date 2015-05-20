FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-C.Agricole chairman to stand down from board by year-end
#Intel
May 20, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-C.Agricole chairman to stand down from board by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details, background)

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said on Wednesday that he would step down before the end of the year as a new management team is put in place.

News of Sander’s departure comes as new Chief Executive Philippe Brassac takes the reins at France’s third-largest listed bank on Wednesday.

“I will accompany the implementation of the new team and will end my functions as chairman of the board before the end of the year,” Sander said at a shareholders’ meeting in Lille, northern France.

“In my own way, I will contribute to reinforcing the group’s unity,” he added.

Under Brassac’s predecessor Jean-Paul Chifflet, tensions flared between the listed bank, Credit Agricole SA, and the regional mutuals that own 56 percent of it.

Those tensions broke out into the open in December when the mutuals voted Sander off the board of the body that groups them together.

The mutuals have been eager to reassert their influence over Credit Agricole SA after it racked up heavy losses on investments that went bad in Greece and Portugal.

They have also been frustrated at Chifflet and Sander’s lack of progress in making plans to reorganise the group into a more coherent, unified structure. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
