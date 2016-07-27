FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SSA trader sues Credit Agricole for unfair dismissal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

SSA trader sues Credit Agricole for unfair dismissal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - A trader at Credit Agricole who was caught up in an investigation into sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) debt trading earlier this year is suing the French bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court filing.

Amandeep Singh Manku's case is due to be heard at the Central London Employment Tribunal on August 8, according to court documents published on Wednesday.

He is suing Credit Agricole for unfair dismissal, breach of contract and failure to make a redundancy payment, the court filing said.

Manku is one of four SSA traders who were under investigation by the US Department of Justice for possible manipulation of bond prices, IFR reported in January.

The traders were all based in London and worked at different banks. All four had vacated their desks pending the outcome of the investigation, IFR reported at the time.

Manku has been listed as "inactive" since December 2 on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's register of approved persons to work in the industry.

Credit Agricole did not immediately comment.

Manku could not immediately be reached for comment. UK directory inquiries had no listing of A. Manku in Chislehurst, where the court filing said he lived. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.