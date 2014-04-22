FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Credit Agricole to sell 50 pct stake in Belgian bank Crelan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 22, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Credit Agricole to sell 50 pct stake in Belgian bank Crelan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date the deal is set to close to June 2015, not June this year, in second paragraph)

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Belgian bank Crelan, Belgium’s seventh-largest banking group, to Belgian cooperative banks.

Credit Agricole, France’s third-largest bank, declined to give any financial details of the deal, set to close in June 2015.

The transaction was estimated earlier this year to be worth 350-400 million euros ($483-$552 million).

Crelan, which controls Europabank, Crelan Insurance and Keytrade Bank in Belgium, has some 1.2 million customers, over 900 branches and about 19 billion euros of deposits.

The remaining 50 percent of Crelan is in the hands of a Belgian consortium, including agricultural cooperatives. ($1 = 0.7244 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Mark Potter and Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.