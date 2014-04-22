CORRECTED-Credit Agricole to sell 50 pct stake in Belgian bank Crelan

(Corrects date the deal is set to close to June 2015, not June this year, in second paragraph)

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Belgian bank Crelan, Belgium’s seventh-largest banking group, to Belgian cooperative banks.

Credit Agricole, France’s third-largest bank, declined to give any financial details of the deal, set to close in June 2015.

The transaction was estimated earlier this year to be worth 350-400 million euros ($483-$552 million).

Crelan, which controls Europabank, Crelan Insurance and Keytrade Bank in Belgium, has some 1.2 million customers, over 900 branches and about 19 billion euros of deposits.

The remaining 50 percent of Crelan is in the hands of a Belgian consortium, including agricultural cooperatives. ($1 = 0.7244 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Mark Potter and Erica Billingham)