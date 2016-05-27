Credit Agricole plans Samurai bond issue

HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole SA (A2/A/A) has mandated itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a senior and subordinated Tier 2 Samurai bond offering.

The French bank has begun soft-sounding investors and is expected to announce price guidance as early as next week.

The deal will be the second Samurai of the Japanese financial year after Societe Generale priced a 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) five-tranche offering on May 27. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)