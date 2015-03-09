FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole's LCL to cut over 1,600 jobs
March 9, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Agricole's LCL to cut over 1,600 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s retail banking arm LCL plans to cut over 1,600 jobs at its branches and among back office roles, amounting to about 10 percent of its workforce, les Echos newspaper reported on its web site.

Without naming its sources, the newspaper said the cuts would take place by 2018 and should be achieved via retirements and without resorting to redundancies.

Credit Agricole referred inquiries to LCL, which could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

