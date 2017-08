PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA said on Tuesday it had confirmed to Italian authorities its interest in acquiring three regional banks.

The banks are Cassa di Risparmio di Cesena, Cassa di Risparmio di Rimini and Cassa di Risparmio di San Miniato.

"Credit Agricole has renewed through its subsidiary CA Cariparma and until 15 September 2017 its interest in pursuing the transaction," the French bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by David Evans)