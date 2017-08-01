FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole says still interested in buying three Italian banks
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 6:05 PM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole says still interested in buying three Italian banks

2 Min Read

(Adds context, background)

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole SA confirmed to the Italian authorities on Tuesday that it was still interested in acquiring three small regional banks, a deal previously expected to be closed this week.

Credit Agricole said in April it was in talks with the Bank of Italy and the country's Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to acquire the Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings banks.

"Credit Agricole has renewed through its subsidiary CA Cariparma and until 15 September 2017 its interest in pursuing the transaction," the French bank said in a statement.

Two sources close to the matter said on Monday the acquisition had been delayed until September as an Italian banking fund and other investors needed to come up with more money to buy the lenders' bad loans and cover for the ensuing losses.

Credit Agricole is buying the three banks for 130 million euros ($153 million) but wants them cleared first of their bad loans, which total 3 billion euros on a gross basis. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Evans, Greg Mahlich)

