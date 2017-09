Jan 25 (Reuters) - Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking unit of Crédit Agricole Group, named Christoph Paul as head of corporate DCM for Germany and Austria.

Paul will report locally to Thomas Burkard, head of global markets for Germany and Austria, and joins from Morgan Stanley . (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)