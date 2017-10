A Credit Agricole sign is pictured on a building of the bank in Geneva November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - France’s Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $787 million to resolve accusations it illegally moved money through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal is likely to be announced on Tuesday, the person said.