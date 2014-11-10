FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole says under investigation by Swiss competition authority
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Agricole says under investigation by Swiss competition authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss competition authorities have opened an investigation into the interest rate derivatives activity of Credit Agricole, the French bank said in a statement.

Credit Agricole said in an update to its 2013 shareholders reference document on Friday that Credit Agricole SA, the group’s listed unit, was the focus of the investigation by Swiss competition commission Comco.

It said the interest rate derivatives activities, including on Euribor, of Swiss and other foreign banks were also under investigation.

A Credit Agricole spokesman on Monday could not immediately give more detail about the Swiss investigation.

Since August, Credit Agricole -- France’s biggest retail banking group -- is also in talks with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions breaches after it completed an internal review of U.S. dollar transactions. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.